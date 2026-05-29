Presidents of Russia and Belarus meet in Astana

In his speech at the EAEU summit, Alexander Lukashenko urged not to forget the EAEU's original ambitious goals and specifically addressed several aspects of work within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Eurasian Economic Forum, whose main theme was "The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Focusing on Artificial Intelligence," was held on the eve of the summit. Alexander Lukashenko outlined in detail the Belarusian approach to the use of artificial intelligence, cited specific examples of AI implementation in the real sector of the economy, and spoke about the need for closer cooperation in this area within the Eurasian Economic Union.