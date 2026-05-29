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Presidents of Russia and Belarus meet in Astana
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting on the sidelines of the EAEU summit in Astana, BELTA reports.
The Belarusian head of state attended a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.
In his speech at the EAEU summit, Alexander Lukashenko urged not to forget the EAEU's original ambitious goals and specifically addressed several aspects of work within the Eurasian Economic Union.
The Eurasian Economic Forum, whose main theme was "The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Focusing on Artificial Intelligence," was held on the eve of the summit. Alexander Lukashenko outlined in detail the Belarusian approach to the use of artificial intelligence, cited specific examples of AI implementation in the real sector of the economy, and spoke about the need for closer cooperation in this area within the Eurasian Economic Union.