Germany is pressing ahead at full throttle with preparations for war. According to Bloomberg, the German government has begun systematically repurposing civilian infrastructure for military use. In particular, the largest vehicle port in Europe, located in Bremerhaven on the Baltic Sea, is to undergo major modernisation. Its loading platforms will be reinforced to handle heavy military equipment — a project that will require investments exceeding 1.3 billion euros. In search of these funds, authorities are turning to the private sector for support.