3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
War Footing: Germany Accelerates Full-Scale Military Preparations, Bloomberg reports
Germany is pressing ahead at full throttle with preparations for war. According to Bloomberg, the German government has begun systematically repurposing civilian infrastructure for military use. In particular, the largest vehicle port in Europe, located in Bremerhaven on the Baltic Sea, is to undergo major modernisation. Its loading platforms will be reinforced to handle heavy military equipment — a project that will require investments exceeding 1.3 billion euros. In search of these funds, authorities are turning to the private sector for support.
At the same time, the Bundeswehr is urgently forming its 45th Tank Brigade on Lithuanian soil. The brigade’s headquarters has already been established in Vilnius, reports Bild. The publication notes that Berlin is reallocating resources originally intended for other purposes, including the deployment of some 5,000 German troops to NATO’s eastern flank.
Defense Minister orders make clear that the unit must achieve full combat readiness by 2027 — “at any cost.”