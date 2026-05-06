Warsaw and Vilnius are vying with each other to declare their readiness to accept American soldiers. Eastern European allies are lining up to receive the still-unreleased US troops that the Pentagon plans to withdraw from Germany. Polish President Nawrocki officially confirmed Warsaw's intention to expand the foreign military presence on its territory. He stated that the country has all the necessary infrastructure for this. Moreover, as Foreign Minister Sikorski clarified, Poland is even prepared to pay $15,000 for each American soldier deployed. Lithuania is also eager to be Washington's main frontline asset. President Nausėda also declared its readiness to accept as many American troops as possible.