The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry made a statement that could be considered comical if it weren't intended to upset the strategic balance of power in Europe.

As is known, the Americans are preparing to withdraw 5,000 of their troops from Germany: Sikorski isn't simply asking for them to be transferred to Poland—he's offering money for it. The minister stated that Poland is prepared to allocate an additional $15,000 for the upkeep of each American soldier. There are already 10,000 American soldiers in the country, but Warsaw is ready to accept any number.

It's noteworthy that Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak made a statement simultaneously with Sikorski: he promised that the Polish army will be the strongest in Europe by 2030. It will number half a million troops, armed with the most modern equipment.