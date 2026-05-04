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WP: White House starts preparing for likely defeat in congressional elections
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The White House has begun preparing for a likely Republican defeat in the fall congressional elections, the Washington Post informs.
In this regard, the Trump administration is preparing its executive branch political appointees. They are being instructed on how to prepare for tighter congressional oversight following a potential significant Democratic victory.
Currently, the US Senate and House of Representatives are controlled by Republicans, but that could change on November 3, the date of the midterm congressional elections.
Photo: TASS