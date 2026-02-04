WSJ: NATO War Game Shows Russia's Victory in Lithuania

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/021b3ed9-39dc-4bb6-88aa-4297d4e5cc6d/conversions/79782b17-90b9-46ce-b5de-f416589af6a3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/021b3ed9-39dc-4bb6-88aa-4297d4e5cc6d/conversions/79782b17-90b9-46ce-b5de-f416589af6a3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/021b3ed9-39dc-4bb6-88aa-4297d4e5cc6d/conversions/79782b17-90b9-46ce-b5de-f416589af6a3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/021b3ed9-39dc-4bb6-88aa-4297d4e5cc6d/conversions/79782b17-90b9-46ce-b5de-f416589af6a3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Shock at NATO headquarters: during a war game simulating a Russian military operation on the Alliance's eastern flank, Moscow managed to establish complete control over the Baltic States in just a few days. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing the results of a closed simulation.

Several dozen high-ranking German and NATO officials, legislators, and experts participated. In this game, where Europeans fought Russia without the United States, Moscow managed "to undermine NATO's credibility and establish dominance over the Baltics in a matter of days," initially deploying only about 15,000 troops.