Minsk to Host International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus"

The prospects of the machine-tool industry up to 2030 will be discussed at a round table in the Belarusian capital as part of the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus". The forum will be held from September 29 to October 1 at the Minsk International Exhibition Center BELEXPO.

The governors of ten Russian regions have already confirmed their participation. Business negotiations, demonstration of equipment from partner countries, as well as products of domestic enterprises are planned: from microelectronics to combine harvester construction.

Andrei Kuznetsov, Industry Minister of Belarus: "More than 60 enterprises will take part in the exhibition in the Republic of Belarus, 25 of which are enterprises of the Ministry of Industry system. These are mainly our key holdings, which will present new product samples: both those already mastered and those that we plan to introduce to new markets together with partners. All these matters will be discussed within the framework of INNOPROM. The exposition will occupy about 500 square meters of indoor space, and outside, the equipment will be displayed on an area of more than 2 thousand square meters. We will show everything that we produce in Belarus."

The Minister emphasized that a separate important topic for discussion is the robotization of domestic industry. "We do understand that it is robotization that can give the impetus and opportunities that will allow our products to be in demand on the market both in price and quality," added Andrei Kuznetsov.