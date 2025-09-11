Breakthrough Solution in the Gas Sector: BELAZ Unveils Prototype of New Quarry Dump Truck

BELAZ has introduced a prototype of a new gas-diesel quarry dump truck with a payload capacity of 130 tons, according to the company's press service.

The primary innovation lies in the engine, which operates in a gas-diesel mode, allowing up to 50% of diesel fuel to be replaced with liquefied natural gas (LNG). The truck is equipped with a unique fuel management system that optimizes the ratio of diesel to LNG for maximum efficiency.

A 1,400-liter LNG tank and a 1,900-liter diesel tank enable a 12-hour operational cycle without refueling.

BELAZ's history with gas-powered equipment began in 2017, and since then, the company has successfully developed this direction, producing trucks powered by gas with capacities of 30, 45, 90, and 130 tons. This year also plans to see the release of an internal combustion engine dump truck powered by liquefied natural gas, with a capacity of 220 tons.