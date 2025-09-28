Belarus -Tatarstan: New Growth Areas for Partnership in Mechanical Engineering and Petrochemicals

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2704fd9f-a812-42ce-b230-3a405a43ad58/conversions/e5bf5302-55a2-428f-9f2b-8fbbe1ed0b4f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2704fd9f-a812-42ce-b230-3a405a43ad58/conversions/e5bf5302-55a2-428f-9f2b-8fbbe1ed0b4f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2704fd9f-a812-42ce-b230-3a405a43ad58/conversions/e5bf5302-55a2-428f-9f2b-8fbbe1ed0b4f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2704fd9f-a812-42ce-b230-3a405a43ad58/conversions/e5bf5302-55a2-428f-9f2b-8fbbe1ed0b4f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and Tatarstan have identified new growth areas for a mutually beneficial partnership. At a meeting of the joint working group, chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the two countries, mechanical engineering and petrochemicals were identified as key areas.

During the meeting, issues of further mutual supplies of various product groups and the establishment of joint ventures were discussed. Particular attention was paid to developing cooperation between scientific and educational institutions aimed at technological modernization of industry.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"We discussed key industrial issues—the mutual supply of equipment and components for KAMAZ trucks and other economic entities of the Russian Federation. We also discussed possible supplies of components and equipment to the Republic of Belarus, paying particular attention to the supply of passenger and road construction equipment."