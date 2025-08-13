Lukashenko Declares Bio-Pharmaceuticals as Promising Sector for Belarus

On August 15, during a conference, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the active development of the bio-pharmaceutical industry in Belarus, reports BELTA.

The head of state highlighted that any nation’s essential priorities for ensuring the well-being of its citizens are food security and healthcare. As an agriculturally advanced country, Belarus manages well in the first area.

Equally important is the second, especially in today’s interconnected world, where people travel frequently, spreading various diseases. Therefore, pharmaceuticals and medical treatment will remain vital and increasingly in demand.

Lukashenko is convinced that for Belarus, the growth of these sectors as independent industries holds significant promise. Their key advantage lies in the fact that they do not require large natural resources or minerals. Instead, they primarily depend on skilled personnel and advanced technologies—both of which Belarus possesses.

"One of the areas where we can succeed is in medicines and veterinary drugs. We need smart minds, investments in known technologies, and the drive to innovate further,"* Lukashenko stated.

"Therefore, as we plan the development priorities for the next five years, I believe we should focus on industries and directions that are less dependent on resources like oil, gas, iron, and metals."

In this context, the discussion at the meeting centered around the strategic development of the largest enterprise in this sector—JSC BelVituNifarm. Currently, this company produces 150 types of veterinary medicines, including 26 biological products.