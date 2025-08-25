Multi-Brand Center of Belarusian Equipment Opens in Ufa: All Services in One Location

Tractors, dump trucks, loaders, and more — all under one roof. On August 26th, a multi-brand Belarusian equipment center was inaugurated in Bashkortostan. Such modern solutions are of interest to both sellers and buyers alike.

This is yet another Belarusian equipment multi-brand center appearing in Russian regions. These centers already operate, for example, in Tatarstan and Novosibirsk, and now in Ufa.

Within a large pavilion titled "Belarusian Machines," the entire extensive lineup of equipment is showcased — equipment that we already sell and are ready to supply not only to Bashkortostan but also to other regions of Russia.

Any farmer can come here, explore the equipment on display, and select the model that suits their needs. Afterwards, they can immediately purchase the machinery, arrange for service and maintenance, or, if necessary, get repairs. For this purpose, the center features a stock of original spare parts, supplied directly from the manufacturer. Repairs can be carried out not only on-site but also with a mobile team dispatched to the customer’s location, since downtime is costly.

The center features our well-known brands: MAZ, Gomselmash, MTZ, Amkodor, Bobruiskagromash, and others.

It is worth noting that one of the requirements of the Belarusian President is to be closer to the customer, avoid intermediary schemes, and provide a full spectrum of services at a single site. This approach is convenient for buyers, and it is precisely this path we are currently pursuing in Russian regions.

On August 26th, the Belarusian equipment center was officially opened in Ufa with the participation of the Head of Republic, Radiy Khabirov. Such interest is no surprise — Bashkortostan currently operates over 11,000 Belarusian machines. This includes a wide range of equipment, from small road loaders to large dump trucks and harvesters. Naturally, passenger vehicles are also part of the lineup. For example, we produce some jointly. The renowned "Gorozhanin" brand, for instance, is a trolleybus manufactured by our MAZ in cooperation with the Ufa Tram and Trolleybus Plant.

Clearly, cooperation in the form of joint ventures is highly beneficial. Of course, the development and opening of multi-brand centers play a crucial role.

Radiy Khabirov, Head of Bashkortostan:

"All vehicles have passed inspection, and our operators truly value them. That’s why we have purchased this equipment and will continue to do so. We need almost the entire lineup presented here — from trolleybuses to dump trucks. Both municipal and construction machinery are in high demand. It was a mistake that we still lacked a service center; such a large amount of equipment requires quality maintenance."

Alexander Rogozhnik, Belarus’s Ambassador to Russia:

"In just six months, we increased our volumes in Russia by over 101%. No one expected such growth. Thanks to bilateral cooperation at the regional level and among leadership, we have achieved excellent results."

What makes this Ufa center unique is that, besides large machinery, it also features a sales point for our Minsk bicycles and motorcycles.

By the way, there are reports that interest in our motorcycles in the Russian market is currently growing — with annual sales increasing by approximately 7-10%. In Bashkortostan, dealers are confident that demand will continue. While there are cycling tracks, many still prefer motorcycles, especially with reliable service support available.