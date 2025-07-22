Flagship of Domestic Industry Minsk Motor Plant – 62 Years Today!

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3499340f-cedc-4e8d-92e2-e5aafdcc8fca/conversions/e7e02ec0-b3cb-4d54-bee3-ef771026a957-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3499340f-cedc-4e8d-92e2-e5aafdcc8fca/conversions/e7e02ec0-b3cb-4d54-bee3-ef771026a957-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3499340f-cedc-4e8d-92e2-e5aafdcc8fca/conversions/e7e02ec0-b3cb-4d54-bee3-ef771026a957-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3499340f-cedc-4e8d-92e2-e5aafdcc8fca/conversions/e7e02ec0-b3cb-4d54-bee3-ef771026a957-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The flagship of domestic motor industry - Minsk Motor Plant celebrates 62 years of operation today.

On July 23, 1963, the enterprise begins its official chronology.

During its history, the plant has produced more than 5 million engines. And the product range includes more than 2 thousand modifications.

Minsk Motor Plant specializes in the production of engines for tractors, cars, buses, agricultural and road machinery. It develops and produces modern diesel, gas-diesel and gas-piston engines.