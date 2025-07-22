3.73 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.42 BYN
Flagship of Domestic Industry Minsk Motor Plant – 62 Years Today!
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The flagship of domestic motor industry - Minsk Motor Plant celebrates 62 years of operation today.
On July 23, 1963, the enterprise begins its official chronology.
During its history, the plant has produced more than 5 million engines. And the product range includes more than 2 thousand modifications.
Minsk Motor Plant specializes in the production of engines for tractors, cars, buses, agricultural and road machinery. It develops and produces modern diesel, gas-diesel and gas-piston engines.
The plant's products set in motion the equipment in more than 40 countries worldwide. At that, the geography of deliveries is constantly expanding.