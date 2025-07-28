Belarus and Ethiopia discuss creating joint ventures for assembling agricultural machinery

Belarus is eager to activate cooperation with Ethiopia. This opinion was expressed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedion Tirmotevos, reports BELTA.

"Ethiopia is one of the most important countries for us in East Africa. Since Soviet times, we have good memories and high hopes for future cooperation," said Alexander Lukashenko to the Ethiopian Foreign Minister. "It is a vast country, with over 130 million people. We see a certain place for ourselves in Ethiopia to be useful to you."

The President is convinced that, given the mutual interest in cooperation between Belarus and Ethiopia, as well as traditional ties, the countries can increase trade. "We met in Kazan at the BRICS summit with your Prime Minister and agreed that the ministries of foreign affairs of Ethiopia and Belarus will develop a specific plan, a cooperation roadmap, which we are working on today," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

He assured the Ethiopian Foreign Minister that Belarus, upon reaching certain agreements, will fulfill all its obligations. "We are ready to supply you with the full range of necessary machinery and engineering products for Ethiopia. We are prepared to deliver a complete set of agricultural machinery and equipment. Additionally, we are ready to transfer relevant technologies and train your people in these technologies," outlined some areas of cooperation with Ethiopia.

The President asked the Ethiopian Foreign Minister to convey his warmest regards to the country's leadership and reiterated that Belarus is open to cooperation in all areas. "Mr. Minister, I repeat once again: we very much want to activate our cooperation with your country," the head of state noted.