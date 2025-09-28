New BELAZ, MTW and MAZ Products Displayed at INNOPROM Exhibition

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e0785e8-7cd0-4de0-a123-0910098392d1/conversions/110245a2-d6b5-402c-a562-61fc8dd19aac-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e0785e8-7cd0-4de0-a123-0910098392d1/conversions/110245a2-d6b5-402c-a562-61fc8dd19aac-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e0785e8-7cd0-4de0-a123-0910098392d1/conversions/110245a2-d6b5-402c-a562-61fc8dd19aac-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e0785e8-7cd0-4de0-a123-0910098392d1/conversions/110245a2-d6b5-402c-a562-61fc8dd19aac-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus has been participating in the INNOPROM exhibition since 2012, with ever-increasing numbers of Belarusian industrial representatives each year. In 2023, we became a partner country, and in 2025, we will be hosting the exhibition in Minsk.

Why now? Because Belarus now has the Minsk International Exhibition Center. It's an excellent venue, and everything inside meets the requirements for hosting and preparing such events.

At the open-air BELEXPO site, you can learn about the exhibits and the technological capabilities of Belarusian industry, where not only BELAZ is on display, but also a large photo zone showcasing the achievements of the Union and Belarusian-Russian innovations.

For example, the MTZ tractor, the most powerful in the lineup, was seen at Belagro just a couple of months ago as a prototype. It's currently undergoing testing and arrived at INNOPROM, reportedly straight from the field.

The red MAZ tourist bus is a long-awaited new product; many Russian regions have requested it. We hope that contracts for this new product will already be signed.

The main focus of the exhibition is finding new partners, so that companies can connect, launch new products, and ensure technological sovereignty in Belarus, Russia, the Union State, and the EAEU.