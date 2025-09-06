MTZ to Establish Assembly Plant in Vietnam

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1392ccc5-2e26-4784-b3b3-b66eeeaea4ed/conversions/3535ff83-386b-4053-abae-18734de98e58-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1392ccc5-2e26-4784-b3b3-b66eeeaea4ed/conversions/3535ff83-386b-4053-abae-18734de98e58-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1392ccc5-2e26-4784-b3b3-b66eeeaea4ed/conversions/3535ff83-386b-4053-abae-18734de98e58-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1392ccc5-2e26-4784-b3b3-b66eeeaea4ed/conversions/3535ff83-386b-4053-abae-18734de98e58-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) is building an assembly plant for its equipment in Vietnam. A license agreement has already been signed in Ho Chi Minh City.

The document provides for the assembly of three models of BELARUS tractors. The delivery of a pilot batch of tractor kits has also been agreed upon.