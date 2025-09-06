3.70 BYN
MTZ to Establish Assembly Plant in Vietnam
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) is building an assembly plant for its equipment in Vietnam. A license agreement has already been signed in Ho Chi Minh City.
The document provides for the assembly of three models of BELARUS tractors. The delivery of a pilot batch of tractor kits has also been agreed upon.
It should be noted that MTZ machines have been in demand in Vietnam since Soviet times. The enterprise is convinced that the current project will be mutually beneficial for both parties.