Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during a working visit to the Soligorsk district, where he toured an innovative quail farm, called for broader use of quail eggs, including in school meals, BELTA reports.

“We discussed the topic of increased egg consumption,” Lukashenko said. “Inna [Tolkachyva], director of the Soligorsk Poultry Farm, mentioned they would be open to more schools adopting quail eggs. I also cited Japan, where they do this,” he added. “We need to explore this from 2026 onward. Why not? It turns out they even cook and supply processed eggs.”