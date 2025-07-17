President of Belarus Orders to Minimize Risks During Harvest Campaign

The head of state emphasized that the country is entering a crucial stage of agricultural work, which will, more than ever, determine the significance of the republic’s breadbasket this year.

"Harvesting grains, legumes, and other crops can be complicated by rain, squally winds, and high temperatures—any adverse environmental factor. These are objective conditions, and their negative impact is predictable: lodging of crops, weed growth during vegetation, and possible germination of grain. All risks can and should be minimized. That is why we are convening—to identify problematic issues, coordinate approaches, and develop a strategy for the harvest campaign under these conditions," said Alexander Lukashenko.