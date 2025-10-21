More than 9.9 million tons of grain, including rapeseed and corn, harvested in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/14cec1cb-c17a-4ed3-9a31-890be1f59762/conversions/37296656-184d-40eb-ad3e-af1734a96854-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/14cec1cb-c17a-4ed3-9a31-890be1f59762/conversions/37296656-184d-40eb-ad3e-af1734a96854-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/14cec1cb-c17a-4ed3-9a31-890be1f59762/conversions/37296656-184d-40eb-ad3e-af1734a96854-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/14cec1cb-c17a-4ed3-9a31-890be1f59762/conversions/37296656-184d-40eb-ad3e-af1734a96854-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

As of 22 October, some 9,923,000 tons of grain, including rapeseed and corn, were cropped in Belarus.

Grain, legume and corn crops have been harvested from 91% of the area. The average yield is 4.9 hundred kilograms per hectare higher than last year’s level.

98% of the food grain planned for state procurement has been delivered. 185,000 tons of flax straw, 99% of haylage, 84,000 tons of silage, and 89% of the grass forage plan have been harvested.

Sugar beets have been harvested from 72% of the area, and 663,000 tons of potatoes have been harvested, which is more than last year.