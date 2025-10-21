Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
IndustryAgricultureTrade

More than 9.9 million tons of grain, including rapeseed and corn, harvested in Belarus

Image

As of 22 October, some 9,923,000 tons of grain, including rapeseed and corn, were cropped in Belarus.

Grain, legume and corn crops have been harvested from 91% of the area. The average yield is 4.9 hundred kilograms per hectare higher than last year’s level.

98% of the food grain planned for state procurement has been delivered. 185,000 tons of flax straw, 99% of haylage, 84,000 tons of silage, and 89% of the grass forage plan have been harvested.

Sugar beets have been harvested from 72% of the area, and 663,000 tons of potatoes have been harvested, which is more than last year.

Photo: pixabay.com

Разделы:

EconomyAgriculture