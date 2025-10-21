3.68 BYN
More than 9.9 million tons of grain, including rapeseed and corn, harvested in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
As of 22 October, some 9,923,000 tons of grain, including rapeseed and corn, were cropped in Belarus.
Grain, legume and corn crops have been harvested from 91% of the area. The average yield is 4.9 hundred kilograms per hectare higher than last year’s level.
98% of the food grain planned for state procurement has been delivered. 185,000 tons of flax straw, 99% of haylage, 84,000 tons of silage, and 89% of the grass forage plan have been harvested.
Sugar beets have been harvested from 72% of the area, and 663,000 tons of potatoes have been harvested, which is more than last year.
Photo: pixabay.com