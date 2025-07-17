Lukashenko: Agricultural Work Must Be Organized Without a Single Remark

During a video conference on the harvest campaign, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that agricultural work should be arranged in such a way that not a single criticism arises. He was listening to a report from Minister of Agriculture and Food Yuri Gorlov, as reported by BELTA.

Before Gorlov’s report, the President instructed him to focus on the existing shortcomings in the agricultural sector. The head of state emphasized that the report should not be merely a collection of facts but should include analysis, conclusions, and proposals. Lukashenko also advised Gorlov to pay attention to the remarks made by the Chairman of the State Control Committee.

According to Gorlov, experts and scientists estimate that the expected gross grain and leguminous crop, including corn, in agricultural organizations of the republic will be around 9.7 million tons in bunker weight. This is higher than the 2024 level by half a million tons. Taking into account the expected rapeseed harvest of 900 thousand tons, the total gross harvest in bunker weight is projected to reach approximately 10.7 million tons.

"Today, after several days of harvesting across the country, are you confident that we will gather that much?" Lukashenko asked.

"It's too early to make such a forecast..." Gorlov began.

"In short, you don’t know! Don’t sugarcoat the problem! You haven’t thought about it, you don’t know, and you can’t answer!" Lukashenko interrupted. "I believe we won’t reach 11 million tons, based on all factors." According to the President, Gorlov, as head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, should feel whether such a harvest is achievable.

The discussion also covered the readiness of machinery. The President again clarified whether all harvesters registered will participate in the harvesting works. He is convinced that not all registered combines are ready to start the harvest. Therefore, he instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs to double-check the readiness of the equipment.

"Approach these issues carefully and thoroughly, especially those being addressed in specific districts or farms. Don’t just come in, see the situation, and then slap a mechanizer on the head — he’ll lower his head and walk away. Carefully and tactfully approach this matter, and check how many combines we have," Lukashenko addressed the Minister of Internal Affairs.