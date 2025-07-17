3.74 BYN
Lukashenko: The Harvest Campaign Must Not Be Careless
It is unacceptable for the harvest campaign to unfold in a negligent manner. This was stated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko during a televised meeting on the harvest efforts, according to BELTA.
"We must not allow the harvest campaign to proceed in a careless way. Doing so threatens inevitable crop losses," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.
Addressing those responsible for the agro-industrial complex, he clarified the overall situation at the local level and highlighted issues requiring immediate resolution.
"Firstly, what is truly hindering progress, and when will the repair of all existing grain harvesting equipment be completed? Are there enough spare parts, and how is the repair process organized? These are the agricultural machinery I constantly refer to. Secondly, have issues related to fuel supply been resolved? Thirdly, how will grain drying be organized?" outlined the head of state.