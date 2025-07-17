Lukashenko: The Harvest Campaign Must Not Be Careless

It is unacceptable for the harvest campaign to unfold in a negligent manner. This was stated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko during a televised meeting on the harvest efforts, according to BELTA.

"We must not allow the harvest campaign to proceed in a careless way. Doing so threatens inevitable crop losses," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

Addressing those responsible for the agro-industrial complex, he clarified the overall situation at the local level and highlighted issues requiring immediate resolution.