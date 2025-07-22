Belarusian Agrarians Thresh First Million Tons of Grain

According to data as of the morning of July 23, 1 million 9 thousand tons of grain have been harvested from the republic's grain fields. The south of the country is harvesting faster than anyone else.

Almost 260 thousand tons of the new harvests have been collected in the Grodno region, 245 thousand tons in the Brest region. The central region is not far behind -the Minsk region has harvested 239 thousand tons of grain to date. The agrarians from the Mogilev and Vitebsk regions have also actively joined the harvesting process.