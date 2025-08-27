"We Will Support You" — Lukashenko Promises Assistance to Farmers

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus once again emphasized that the country provides support for those wishing to pursue farming. This declaration was made during his working visit to the Mogilev region, reports BELTA.

The Head of State recalled that, in the past, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, there was a need to restore once-successful agricultural enterprises that found themselves in a difficult state during the 1990s. At that time, several countries chose to sell off their land. Belarus, however, took a different path, and today collective farms and state farms operate effectively. Within this established, well-organized system, there is an opportunity to transfer land to individual farmers for agricultural pursuits.

"Back then, I had to demonstrate that this was the way forward — large-scale commodity farms. But if someone wants to become a farmer, they are welcome; the land is available. Currently, there are no real obstacles. Take any enterprise. Of course, no one will give away 'Rassvet' — you understand, there would be a fight over it, or over some other lands. These are peasants; we must be careful here. No need to break what’s working. We must proceed delicately," Lukashenko emphasized.

Today, there are no issues in establishing farming enterprises, he added. However, the challenge lies in the fact that many individuals seeking land for agricultural use desire to own large estates — large-scale commercial operations on a private level. "We have such land. But I’ll be frank: well-functioning farms (and the majority are) will not be handed over. Why disrupt what works? They are operating — let them continue. And where a private individual’s intervention is needed, we will support that," the head of state stated.