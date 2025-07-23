Alexander Lukashenko Inspects Harvesting Campaign in the Fields

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is inspecting the progress of the harvesting campaign in the fields. The head of state is working in the Smolevichi District of the Minsk Region, according to BELTA.

He is visiting the agricultural enterprise "Ozeritsky-Agro." There, he will be briefed on the progress of the harvest within the farm, as well as the situation in the region and the country as a whole. The focus is on current conditions and the use of domestic agricultural machinery.

"Ozeritsky-Agro" is a multifunctional agricultural enterprise. Its main activities include livestock farming combined with crop production. The types of crops cultivated are cereals, rapeseed, potatoes, and vegetables grown in protected ground. An additional activity of the company is agritourism.

On July 18, Alexander Lukashenko held a televised meeting on the preparations for the 2025 harvest campaign. The weather this season has not been very favorable for farmers. Nevertheless, the government forecasts a quite decent grain harvest—about 10.7 million tons, which is 300,000 tons more than last year. Much of this potential crop is still in the fields, and it is crucial to harvest the grain in optimal timing to avoid losses. The head of state emphasized this to the participants of the meeting.

"The state has done everything possible to ensure a successful harvest campaign. Therefore, everyone—from managers to machine operators—must give their maximum effort," Lukashenko stressed. "We have made the plan—no matter what, get it done. We will be very strict in monitoring this year, but without causing trouble for the people."