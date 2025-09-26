3.64 BYN
Belarus Offers Togo Expertise in Agricultural Mechanization
The Belarusian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, continues its work on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The previous day, the minister met with his counterpart from Singapore. The two sides noted the importance of developing political dialogue. Particular attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic cooperation.
Maxim Ryzhenkov noted Belarus's readiness to expand its supplies to the Singaporean agricultural market. Specifically, the minister expressed hope for the speedy completion of the accreditation process for Belarusian poultry producers by Singapore's state agency.
Maxim Ryzhenkov also met with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Togo. Belarus can offer this African country its expertise in the automation and mechanization of agriculture. In the near future, the two countries are expected to sign a visa agreement, as well as documents regulating the expansion of trade and economic cooperation.