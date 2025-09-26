Belarus Offers Togo Expertise in Agricultural Mechanization

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d40fbb3-c97c-4018-ba94-94a346979981/conversions/6f51b023-9a99-43c1-bf02-a815a73de9a1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d40fbb3-c97c-4018-ba94-94a346979981/conversions/6f51b023-9a99-43c1-bf02-a815a73de9a1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d40fbb3-c97c-4018-ba94-94a346979981/conversions/6f51b023-9a99-43c1-bf02-a815a73de9a1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d40fbb3-c97c-4018-ba94-94a346979981/conversions/6f51b023-9a99-43c1-bf02-a815a73de9a1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, continues its work on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The previous day, the minister met with his counterpart from Singapore. The two sides noted the importance of developing political dialogue. Particular attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

Maxim Ryzhenkov noted Belarus's readiness to expand its supplies to the Singaporean agricultural market. Specifically, the minister expressed hope for the speedy completion of the accreditation process for Belarusian poultry producers by Singapore's state agency.