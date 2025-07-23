Lukashenko on Harvesting Campaign: Under no circumstances should this year be "missed"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the harvest campaign in Belarus must proceed at maximum pace. He made this statement during a working trip to the Smolevichi District of the Minsk Region to personally oversee the progress of the harvest, according to BELTA.

"We need to accelerate, no matter what it costs us," the head of state stressed. "Under no circumstances should we 'miss' this year. The harvest must be good if we are to gather it with minimal losses."

The President visited the agricultural land of "Ozeritsky-Agro" in the Smolevichi District, inspecting a field of winter barley. Alexander Lukashenko explained why this location and farm in the Minsk Region was chosen for the visit. The President wanted to get a general impression of the harvest progress, and this site provides relatively average conditions. This also reflects the situation across the Minsk Region as a whole. If conditions are good here, the overall situation in the country should be decent—slightly worse in the north (Vitebsk Region), slightly better in the south and western regions.

"This is a good indicator. By observing here, we can see how our combines are working and what needs improvement," the head of state said.