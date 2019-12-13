Lukashenko: A lot is done in Union State, but we need to go forward with more courage

A lot has already been done in the Union State to ensure equal rights for citizens of Belarus and Russia, but we need to move forward with more courage. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on 5 December at a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev, BELTA reports.

"We have been trying to create the Union State for 25 years. Many areas have been identified, some things were not done in time, but a lot has been done. Naturally, we will not do without a discussion on this topic tomorrow at the Supreme State Council of the leadership of Russia and Belarus. We will somehow note this problem," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State will be held in Minsk on 6 December under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Belarus, Chairman of the Supreme State Council Alexander Lukashenko.

It will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, heads of government Roman Golovchenko and Mikhail Mishustin, heads of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, Natalya Kochanova, Vyacheslav Volodin and Igor Sergeenko, who are members of the Supreme State Council.

The meeting will be held on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State. Its participants will review the progress of the implementation of the Main Directions for the Implementation of the Provisions of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2024-2026, and the prepared Concept of Security of the Union State.

A number of other issues in various areas that are important both directly for the lives of citizens and the work of economic sectors in the Union State will be considered at the meeting of the Supreme State Council. The discussion will focus on the formation of a unified electricity market, the abolition of roaming in the Union State. The agenda also includes issues related to the protection of consumer rights, counteracting the illegal import of goods into the territory of the Union State. The issue of organizing and holding events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be considered.

Alexander Lukashenko discussed the agenda of the upcoming meeting with Dmitry Mezentsev. "I would like to know what issues and whether there are any problems on the agenda. I spoke with Vladimir Vladimirovich the day before yesterday (just before your meeting with him, probably) - we had many questions there and others, but I invited him to Minsk again and said that we would properly prepare the meeting of the Supreme State Council. Therefore, we need to go over the agenda again and clarify some issues," the head of state noted.

"As for our work, I have already said that a lot has been done, especially in the area of human rights, equal rights of our citizens, Russia and Belarus. But I think that we need to move more boldly in this direction somewhere," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President drew attention to the fact that the economy is the foundation of any relationship. "We have a number of fundamental issues that we should probably resolve together with Russia next year. Much has already been done in this direction, these issues have been worked out. We need to make a decision. But if a decision has already been made, then it must be implemented promptly. There should be no bureaucratic red tape. And then, when a decision has been made, there should be no misunderstandings. We will discuss such issues with Vladimir Vladimirovich tomorrow and today, if necessary," said Alexander Lukashenko. "The agenda is extensive, the questions have been prepared, but perhaps there are some nuances, so let's discuss them today."