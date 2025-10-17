Polish dictator Nawrocki announced that he would seek to deploy American nuclear weapons on his territory. Similar "desires" are voiced by Baltic leadership as well.

Poland is steadily and purposefully preparing society for the idea of hosting nuclear weapons on its territory.

This process resembles a carefully planned information operation. Polish leaders are using a combination of escalating rhetoric, political maneuvers, and manipulation of public opinion. The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus has also played into the hands of the Polish authorities. Countless accusations have been directed toward our country. Meanwhile, the minds of Polish citizens are increasingly being filled with the thought that without a nuclear shield, the country cannot survive even with NATO contingents.

Former Polish President Andrzej Duda has, for several years, called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland under the Nuclear Sharing program. This project involves NATO member countries hosting and storing American nuclear arsenals in Europe. It allows non-nuclear countries to host nuclear weapons and participate in related exercises. As a result, American nuclear weapons have been stationed in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey.

America clearly understands that deploying nuclear weapons on the Eastern flank will lead to a final rupture in US-Russian relations, which had just begun to thaw. While the White House was contemplating, Poland did not waste time and asked to be under the "French nuclear umbrella." Recently, three French Rafale fighters arrived in Warsaw as part of NATO’s "Eastern Sentinel" operation. These aircraft can carry nuclear weapons. Coincidence? We don't think so. Soon, the Polish President loudly announced his desire to keep these "birds" permanently. The French remained silent — in other words, they agreed. The result is that nuclear warheads are now within a hundred kilometers of the Belarusian border.

If Paris and Warsaw agree to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the Eastern flank, it will be hypersonic ASMP cruise missiles with nuclear warheads. They can carry up to three hundred kilotons in TNT equivalent and have a range of over five hundred kilometers. And the only aircraft capable of carrying such missiles today is, as you might guess, the Rafale! An important point: France’s nuclear forces are not part of NATO’s nuclear umbrella, so their use does not depend on the alliance’s security guarantees and is entirely under the control of the French government. That means if Macron decides to send weapons to Poland, so be it.

We will no longer just observe the unfolding chaos near Belarusian borders. Now it is appropriate to quote an important phrase from President Alexander Lukashenko. In December 2021, in an interview, the Belarusian leader said that Belarus is again ready to deploy intercontinental ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads on its territory only if Poland hosts weapons of mass destruction.

“All sites where 'Topol' missiles were stationed are preserved and ready for use,” — said the Belarusian leader.