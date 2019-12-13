3.32 RUB
3.52 USD
3.71 EUR
Lukashenko: Thanks largely to CEC, elections in Belarus became instrument of genuine democracy
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the staff of the Central Election Commission on the 35th anniversary of the CEC, BELTA reports with reference to the press service of the head of state.
Since the day of its establishment, the Central Election Commission has been actively involved in the work on the formation of institutions of people's power of the independent Belarusian state, improvement of the national legislation, legal education of citizens, the Belarusian leader said.
"Thanks largely to your efforts, the elections in Belarus have become an instrument of genuine democracy, the main form of manifestation of the sovereignty of our people, a reflection of their political will," emphasized the head of state. - Strict observance of lawfulness in the activities of the Central Election Commission helps to ensure political stability, preserve civil peace and harmony," the head of state emphasized.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All