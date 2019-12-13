Lukashenko: Thanks largely to CEC, elections in Belarus became instrument of genuine democracy

Фото БЕЛТА

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the staff of the Central Election Commission on the 35th anniversary of the CEC, BELTA reports with reference to the press service of the head of state.

Since the day of its establishment, the Central Election Commission has been actively involved in the work on the formation of institutions of people's power of the independent Belarusian state, improvement of the national legislation, legal education of citizens, the Belarusian leader said.