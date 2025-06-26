Watch onlineTV Programm
Lukashenko Urges to Preserve Heritage of USSR

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called on partners within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to preserve everything inherited from the Soviet Union. This statement was made by President Lukashenko during the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum titled "Strategy of Eurasian Economic Integration: Outcomes and Perspectives."

"Only together, understanding each other and speaking a common language for now. And under no circumstances should we look elsewhere," emphasized the head of state.