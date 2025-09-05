3.70 BYN
Belarus Becoming One of Key Architects of New World Order
Active diplomacy and specific agreements with Chinese business circles are strengthening Belarus’s role as an important participant in shaping the new world order. Vyacheslav Gigin, General Director of the National Library and a deputy of the Belarusian House of Representatives, shared his insights on the matter.
According to him, very significant initiatives were announced in China, with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emerging as one of the key newsmakers.
"The development priorities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation outlined by him are acceptable to all other countries. They are very much in tune with the proposals on global governance put forward by the Chairman of the People's Republic of China," the parliamentarian noted. "Thus, Belarus is becoming one of the main builders of the new world order. Our role is recognized. Look — abroad, it is written that no other world leader meets as often with Vladimir Putin and Chairman Xi Jinping, while simultaneously maintaining contacts with the American administration. And all of this concerns our President. Therefore, these successes on the international stage contribute to strengthening our country’s security and safeguarding our economic interests."
The expert recalled that during his stay in China, the Belarusian leader met with representatives of Chinese business circles. "Concrete economic projects for the future were discussed. And it can confidently be said that the outcomes of these international events in China will influence global politics for a very long time to come," Vyacheslav Gigin concluded.