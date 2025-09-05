Belarus Becoming One of Key Architects of New World Order

"The development priorities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation outlined by him are acceptable to all other countries. They are very much in tune with the proposals on global governance put forward by the Chairman of the People's Republic of China," the parliamentarian noted. "Thus, Belarus is becoming one of the main builders of the new world order. Our role is recognized. Look — abroad, it is written that no other world leader meets as often with Vladimir Putin and Chairman Xi Jinping, while simultaneously maintaining contacts with the American administration. And all of this concerns our President. Therefore, these successes on the international stage contribute to strengthening our country’s security and safeguarding our economic interests."