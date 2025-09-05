U.S. President Renames Department of Defense into Department of War

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, a move he claims reflects the current state of global affairs, reports RIA Novosti.

"We will have a Department of War and a Minister of War," he stated.

Trump signed an executive order stipulating that during his presidency, the agency's name would be changed.

He described the former designation as liberal, asserting that the new title is "more appropriate, given the situation in the world."