Eismont: SCO leaders listen and hear President of Belarus

The SCO summit is not just a marathon of negotiations and agreements in China. Ahead lies a significant and painstaking effort to implement the agreements. This was revealed in an exclusive interview by the Press Secretary of the Belarusian President, Natalya Eismont. She noted that Alexander Lukashenko always emphasizes results.

Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the Belarusian President:

"I can honestly say that in 10 years of working with the President, I do not remember visits of such intensity and richness. I want to emphasize that it’s not the case that after a powerful work session, Alexander Lukashenko simply says: 'Excellent work.' The President has a habit — even after the most successful event, he always asks what went wrong, because we are working for results."

Natalya Eismont also highlighted that the head of state understands that the most important thing is what follows the visit: "The main thing is how his subordinates will organize the further work, how they will implement the agreements."