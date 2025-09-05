Andrej Danko, Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament, head of the Slovak National Party, which is part of the government coalition, disagreed with the opinion of the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who supports Ukraine's desire to join the European Union, RIA Novosti reports.

On September 5, Fico held talks with Zelensky in Uzhgorod, Ukraine. According to the Slovak Prime Minis-ter, Slovakia is of the opinion that Ukraine's membership in the European Union will be beneficial and is ready to share its experience of joining this association.

"The Slovak National Party disagrees with Slovakia's support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The European Union cannot expand indefinitely. It is high time to accept countries like Serbia and Montenegro and to conclude negotiations with countries that are not part of the European Union," Danko wrote on his Facebook page on September 6.

He said that the party would inform its coalition partners of its position and ask the Slovak Prime Minister to change his mind about Ukraine's possible membership in the European Union.

"The Slovak National Party is convinced that Ukraine poses security risks to the member states of the European Union. It is not ready for membership in the European Union, either politically or economically," Danko concluded.

On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary still does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin calling Ukraine's desire to join the EU a legitimate choice.