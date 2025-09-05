3.70 BYN
Protests in Ukraine Demand Respect for Military Rights
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Protests have taken place across Ukraine in defense of the rights of servicemen. The unrest was sparked by a new draft law introduced by the Kiev regime.
The legislation tightens penalties for military personnel who disobey orders or unlawfully leave their units — punishments can now include imprisonment for up to ten years.
During the demonstrations, protesters carried banners bearing messages such as "You are punishing the wrong people" and "Let the soldiers return home," while chanting slogans like "Service is not slavery!"