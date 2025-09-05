Lukashenko Congratulates People of Brazil on Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil on the occasion of the national holiday—Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

“Today, more than two centuries after gaining independence, Brazil continues to play a significant role on the global stage. Upholding the principles of national sovereignty, free trade, and the ideals of peaceful, mutually beneficial coexistence and conflict resolution through dialogue, you serve as a guiding example for countries of the Global South,” the message reads.

The Head of State is confident that the approaches developed during Brazil’s presidency of BRICS will make a meaningful contribution to shaping a more just multipolar world order and will help raise the living standards of the global population.

“I am convinced that the agreements reached during the visits of Belarusian delegations to Brazil in 2025 will positively influence relations between Minsk and Brasília: we will not only strengthen cooperation in traditional areas of bilateral interaction but also identify common ground in new sectors,” emphasized the President.