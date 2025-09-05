Media: Trump Prepares for Possible Talks with China's Leader

According to recent reports, U.S. President Donald Trump and his team are quietly preparing for a potential meeting with China's Chairman, Xi Jinping. The negotiations could take place in October during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, as reported by CNN.

Currently, serious discussions are underway regarding the possibility of a bilateral meeting; however, no concrete plans have been finalized. The channel recalled that during a telephone conversation in August 2025, the Chinese leader extended an invitation to Trump and his wife to visit the Middle Kingdom, to which the U.S. president responded with mutual interest, though specific dates were not set.