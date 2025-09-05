3.70 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.49 BYN
Trump Describes Lukashenko as a Strong and Respected Leader
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump Describes Lukashenko as a Strong and Respected Leadernews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5152b31-ff04-4f32-9688-bb33858da37d/conversions/a815c1ae-735d-4149-b576-f730c5658663-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5152b31-ff04-4f32-9688-bb33858da37d/conversions/a815c1ae-735d-4149-b576-f730c5658663-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5152b31-ff04-4f32-9688-bb33858da37d/conversions/a815c1ae-735d-4149-b576-f730c5658663-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5152b31-ff04-4f32-9688-bb33858da37d/conversions/a815c1ae-735d-4149-b576-f730c5658663-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Donald Trump has named Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a formidable and esteemed leader. During a press conference at the White House, the U.S. President commented on Minsk’s recent decision to release some prisoners.
Donald Trump, President of the United States, stated:
"It was a very generous gesture on the part of the leader of Belarus, who is a highly respected individual. A strong man, a strong leader."
Additionally, Trump announced that the G20 summit will be held in Miami in 2026, and he is already contemplating inviting Russia to participate. The American leader also shared his thoughts on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, Europe will play a pivotal role in ensuring these assurances.