Donald Trump has named Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a formidable and esteemed leader. During a press conference at the White House, the U.S. President commented on Minsk’s recent decision to release some prisoners.

"It was a very generous gesture on the part of the leader of Belarus, who is a highly respected individual. A strong man, a strong leader."

Additionally, Trump announced that the G20 summit will be held in Miami in 2026, and he is already contemplating inviting Russia to participate. The American leader also shared his thoughts on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, Europe will play a pivotal role in ensuring these assurances.