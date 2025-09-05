The SCO summit is a diplomatic success not only for China but for all its member states. It presents an alternative to Western systems across various fields. This opinion was shared by political analyst Petr Petrovsky.

"Today, the SCO offers an alternative to the Bologna Process in terms of humanitarian policy; in security, it provides institutions that have been practically established—another alternative to the failed Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). When it comes to markets, investment and financial structures serve as a replacement for the Western financial system with the Visegrád Market Framework (VMF). Western sanctions policies have effectively compelled countries to respond, which means the world is becoming more inclusive, and small and medium-sized states now have a choice," emphasized Petrovsky.