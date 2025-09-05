3.70 BYN
The Telegraph: The UK Is Relocating Migrants from Hotels to Former Military Barracks
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United Kingdom is revisiting its immigration policy. The country is preparing to move thousands of illegal migrants from hotels to barracks located on former military bases near London, reports The Telegraph.
This measure aims to reduce costs—according to The Times, the expenses associated with housing asylum seekers amount to over five billion dollars annually, burdening British taxpayers.
Amid widespread protests, the UK government has pledged to completely phase out the accommodation of migrants in hotels by 2029.