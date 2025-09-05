Eismont reveals details of Lukashenko's international meetings in China

Press Secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont told details of a series of international meetings and negotiations held by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in China, BELTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko took part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in China and attended celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Japanese militarism and the end of World War II. Together with the head of the Belarusian state, more than 30 foreign leaders and heads of international organizations participated in these events, which made it possible to hold a number of meetings and negotiations in a bilateral format.

"A very serious meeting with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping took place," Natalya Eismont recalled.

Despite the fact that in early June of this year, Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping already held a meeting in Beijing in a unique family format, the current talks in Tianjin, where the SCO summit was held, were a deep and lengthy conversation. "The intensity of Belarusian-Chinese relations is such that Lukashenko and Xi Jinping always have something to talk about. This was a very important meeting," the press secretary emphasized.

She also spoke separately about the meeting that took place a few days later with Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Secretariat and Head of the Office of the Central Committee of the CPC: "A very deep political meeting. A very deep political conversation that lasted almost an hour - the conversation itself. And then a reception was given on behalf of the Chairman of the PRC. And during this reception, the conversation continued. We talked about a lot of things, including, of course, economic issues."

A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in Beijing. Although the protocol for the media was short, the meeting itself was long, Natalya Eismont shared the details. Having started a little after 11 p.m. Beijing time, the leaders' communication ended only at two in the morning. And this is despite the fact that they had to leave for a military parade early in the morning.

"This is, in my opinion, the most striking example of what our President's work schedule has been like over the course of these five days," Natalya Eismont shared her impressions.

Speaking about the meeting with the Russian leader, she noted that although the presidents recently had a long conversation on Valaam for several days, "Lukashenko and Putin have something to talk about in any circumstances."

There were many other meetings on the sidelines of international events in China. Many paid attention to the conversation between the President of Belarus and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. There were also contacts with the leaders of Azerbaijan, the DPRK, Mongolia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Zimbabwe, Congo, and Slovakia.

"I specifically listed everything that we gave to the media. But, of course, these are not all the meetings, not all the communications. The President had many more such negotiations (albeit operational, but serious conversations). We talked about many things quite seriously," the press secretary emphasized.