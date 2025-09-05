Lukashenko Sends Congratulations to Aryna Sabalenka on US Open Victory

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka on her second victory at the US Open. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

“Dear Aryna! Congratulations on yet another brilliant victory at the US Open. Your true champion’s spirit has once again conquered a great summit. I am confident that across all continents and in every country, you always feel the warm support of your compatriots. We are proud of you and wish you continued success,” the congratulatory message read.