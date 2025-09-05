Once again, Latvia demonstrates its reluctance to welcome citizens from third countries. From September, all travelers planning to pass through Latvian territory must provide a detailed array of personal information well in advance. Although Latvia is not among the most popular destinations, these new procedures also apply to transit passengers.

Drivers are pondering how long they might be detained at the Paternieki border crossing, as the new entry protocol introduced by Riga hampers swift border crossings. Many tourists have raised questions and concerns about the implementation: for instance, the online platform now mandated for submitting personal data is plagued with glitches—tickets are purchased, yet the system ignores them.

“I and my sister tried to access the site, connected with everyone we could, but nothing worked. We’re not going to Latvia; we have tickets from Riga to Belgium. The tickets were bought months ago,” reported one tourist.

“For us, it’s a problem to reach home. I live in Germany, my sister in Belgium—we’re not involved in any conflict,” she added.

Officially, Denis Glebko, representative of the Polotsk border guard, clarified:

“The Belarusian side has not imposed any restrictions on border crossing; checkpoints continue operating normally. Regarding crossings for foreign nationals, Belarus still maintains a visa-free regime. Citizens of Germany and France frequently cross the border during the summer months”.

Particularly troubling for transit travelers is the bureaucratic tangle Riga has woven. As they journey through the region, travelers find themselves caught in Latvia’s administrative snares. Many argue that these inconveniences deter visitors, risking a decline in Latvia’s income.

Alexander Tishchenko, an expert on national security in Belarus, comments:

“Latvia, by imposing excessive border checks, is clearly overstepping—more interested in blocking passenger flow than ensuring security. This is an evident continuation of its policy of isolation and influence over neighboring nations”.

The new rules require submitting personal data no later than 48 hours before entry. Should travel plans change, the form must be resubmitted. Ignoring these regulations or providing false information can result in fines of up to 2,000 euros.

Latvia’s authorities also demand detailed information about military service, intelligence agencies, customs, and employment—especially if the traveler’s occupation pertains to government service. Data about close relatives and detailed routes and residence addresses are also requested. Such questions, travelers say, are alarming and seem to serve as a means of ethnic or national profiling under the guise of security concerns.

Ruslan Pankratov, a researcher at the CIS Countries Institute and former deputy of Riga’s city council, notes:

“No one truly cares about truth or human rights. These are merely tools for exerting influence on other nations. Latvians consider themselves superior, and this mindset is deeply intertwined with national, economic, and social distinctions. The resurgence of European caste distinctions is evident—nothing is being concealed anymore. The requirement for foreigners to register themselves in Latvia exemplifies this trend”.

Alexander, who spent many years living in Daugavpils and running his own business there, no longer feels safe in Latvia. Now with his family, he has moved to Belarus. He claims he’s no longer surprised by new restrictions:

“If a country doesn’t care about its own citizens, how can it ensure comfort for foreigners? We decided that the standard of living Belarus offers suits us better. For me, the environment is key. The policies currently pursued in Latvia are oppressive and make me feel uncomfortable,” he explains.

