Polish national Tomasz Szmydt granted political asylum in Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees on admission to citizenship and asylum on 22 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The Belarusian president granted asylum to Tomasz Szmydt, who is persecuted for political reasons in Poland.

Tomasz Szmydt is a judge of the 2nd Department of the Voivodeship Administrative Court of Warsaw. Previously, he held various positions in the judiciary and justice system of Poland. He was the head of the legal department at the National Council of Judiciary of Poland. Due to disagreement with the policy and actions of the authorities, he was forced to leave Poland in May 2024 and asked for protection from the Belarusian authorities. He is currently in Belarus. He was persecuted and threatened for his independent political position.

