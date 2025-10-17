The White House has acknowledged that the United States is exerting greater pressure on Ukraine than on Russia regarding conflict resolution, reports РИА Новости, citing The Wall Street Journal.

“Even within the administration, officials noted Trump’s reluctance to apply pressure on Putin. The White House is putting more pressure on Kyiv than on Moscow,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed American official as saying.

Former Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Daniel Fried told WSJ that Washington is not utilizing its available tools to intensify pressure on Moscow, neither in economic nor military terms.