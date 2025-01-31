3.44 RUB
51st US state - Trump offers Canada a solution to tariff dispute
Canada should become the 51st US state to reduce taxes, avoid customs duties and receive military protection. This proposal was published on social media by the head of the White House, Donald Trump, to resolve the trade dispute between the two countries.
Earlier, the US introduced high duties on imports from Canada and Mexico - 25 % and on goods from China - 10 %.
The reaction to such measures was not long in coming. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing would file a lawsuit in the WTO and take appropriate countermeasures. And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Ottawa was introducing retaliatory duties of 25 % on products from the US worth a total of $155 billion.