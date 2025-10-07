Egypt Talks: Trump's Gaza Peace Plan in Danger

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba76eb7c-4a2a-4d10-996f-25c10cf9f353/conversions/d57f4971-6a6b-44a5-a59d-e90fd22cb832-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba76eb7c-4a2a-4d10-996f-25c10cf9f353/conversions/d57f4971-6a6b-44a5-a59d-e90fd22cb832-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba76eb7c-4a2a-4d10-996f-25c10cf9f353/conversions/d57f4971-6a6b-44a5-a59d-e90fd22cb832-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba76eb7c-4a2a-4d10-996f-25c10cf9f353/conversions/d57f4971-6a6b-44a5-a59d-e90fd22cb832-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump reckons Israel and Hamas are close to a deal on Gaza. He said the next 48 hours of negotiations in Egypt are crucial.

The day before, signs emerged that peace negotiations were reaching a deadlock again. Hamas refuses to disarm until Israel stops the war and withdraws its troops from Palestinian territories.

Tel Aviv calls these conditions unacceptable: Israeli newspapers are already confidently reporting the failure of Trump's peace plan.