3.69 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.52 BYN
Egypt Talks: Trump's Gaza Peace Plan in Danger
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump reckons Israel and Hamas are close to a deal on Gaza. He said the next 48 hours of negotiations in Egypt are crucial.
The day before, signs emerged that peace negotiations were reaching a deadlock again. Hamas refuses to disarm until Israel stops the war and withdraws its troops from Palestinian territories.
Tel Aviv calls these conditions unacceptable: Israeli newspapers are already confidently reporting the failure of Trump's peace plan.
On October 8, representatives of the American president are expected to attempt to directly intervene in the negotiations. Meanwhile, the IDF continues to strike Arab settlements in the Gaza Strip.