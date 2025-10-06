A new chapter in Belarus-Oman relations, the establishment of a Belarusian hub in the Persian Gulf, and the mutual abolition of visas—these developments signal a significant breakthrough, according to experts. The visit of the Sultan of Oman to Belarus is widely regarded as a truly historic event.

"A high-level visit of the Sultan of Oman to Belarus, accompanied by a substantial delegation, is undoubtedly a historic milestone for Belarus and our interests in the Arabian Peninsula. As the head of state noted yesterday, during both narrow and broad-format meetings, this visit holds particular significance. Why? Because Oman, like Belarus, occupies a strategically advantageous geographic position. While Belarus is situated in the heart of Europe and Eurasia, Oman boasts a unique port infrastructure. For many countries worldwide—including our allies and strategic partners such as China, India, and South Korea—Oman serves as a major hub—technological, logistical, export-import, and financial. In this context, Belarus aims to strengthen its presence and ties within the Sultanate."