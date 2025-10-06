3.68 BYN
Latvia Extends Flight Ban along Borders of Belarus and Russia
On October 7, Latvian authorities extended the flight ban in the eastern part of the country (along the borders of Belarus and Russia). However, it is only partial: it is in effect from 8:00 PM to 7:00 AM.
The meaning is mysterious: it was initially imposed in connection with the Zapad-2025 military exercises, then extended until October 8, and has now been made permanent. This time, the Latvian Minister of Defense explained the ban's rationale: regular violations of NATO airspace.
On October 7, the Latvian government decided to ban irregular bus services to our country and Russia, effective November 1. Initially for a year, but actually - forever. The reason given for the ban is threats to national security. The motive is most likely that trips to Belarus were very popular among Latvian tourists. They had long been threatened by KGB intrigues, but now they have simply been banned from entering Belarus.