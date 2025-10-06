Latvia Extends Flight Ban along Borders of Belarus and Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eeceb478-2208-4993-9cb1-28025cc56737/conversions/62dfd35b-f12a-4aca-b4e7-d60d26e7402c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eeceb478-2208-4993-9cb1-28025cc56737/conversions/62dfd35b-f12a-4aca-b4e7-d60d26e7402c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eeceb478-2208-4993-9cb1-28025cc56737/conversions/62dfd35b-f12a-4aca-b4e7-d60d26e7402c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eeceb478-2208-4993-9cb1-28025cc56737/conversions/62dfd35b-f12a-4aca-b4e7-d60d26e7402c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On October 7, Latvian authorities extended the flight ban in the eastern part of the country (along the borders of Belarus and Russia). However, it is only partial: it is in effect from 8:00 PM to 7:00 AM.

The meaning is mysterious: it was initially imposed in connection with the Zapad-2025 military exercises, then extended until October 8, and has now been made permanent. This time, the Latvian Minister of Defense explained the ban's rationale: regular violations of NATO airspace.