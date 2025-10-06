An outdated arsenal threatens the United States' lead in the nuclear arms race. This is according to analysts at an American research center. The United States will be a year away from catching up with Russia in nuclear weapons modernization, according to Russian Army Lieutenant General and State Duma Deputy Andrei Gurulev. According to the military leader, despite difficult times, Russia carried out significant modernization in the early 2000s, so 80% of its nuclear arsenal consists of the latest weapons and is on combat alert.

Andrey Gurulev, Russian State Duma Deputy:

"Some missile deliveries to the US are entirely possible. This will most likely lead to a situation where any negotiations between Russia and the US could cease altogether. There will be further escalation, with even more powerful strikes on infrastructure, and so on. Will missiles, like the Taurus, change the situation on the front? Of course not. It's not the missiles that determine it. Have the deliveries of Storm Shadow and SCALP fundamentally changed anything on the front? No, they haven't. The momentum is in favor of the Russian Armed Forces. This will simply show that the US has effectively stopped trying to force Russia to make any concessions diplomatically. They've realized that Russia won't compromise on fundamental issues. Diplomacy hasn't worked. They'll essentially return to the Biden-era policies."