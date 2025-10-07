Belarus to Tighten Measures for Drone Use

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5718f357-39c4-4c79-92bc-0bddfee98d68/conversions/cb903ea1-c827-4fe0-9c17-1e45d1a2beaf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5718f357-39c4-4c79-92bc-0bddfee98d68/conversions/cb903ea1-c827-4fe0-9c17-1e45d1a2beaf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5718f357-39c4-4c79-92bc-0bddfee98d68/conversions/cb903ea1-c827-4fe0-9c17-1e45d1a2beaf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5718f357-39c4-4c79-92bc-0bddfee98d68/conversions/cb903ea1-c827-4fe0-9c17-1e45d1a2beaf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus will tighten penalties for the use of civilian drones and model aircraft. Changes to criminal and administrative liability are among the key innovations in one of the bills approved by senators.

Sergei Sivets, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Technical progress is constantly evolving. UAVs are part of air traffic, and therefore pose a threat to both public and national interests. If used uncontrolled, they can violate the personal rights of citizens, primarily the right to privacy. Therefore, establishing such preventive legal mechanisms is an efficient protection and guarantee of compliance with the law, as well as the prevention of illegal actions."

